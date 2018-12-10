10 dead, scores injured in Rajanpur/DG Khan road mishaps

RAJANPUR/D.G KHAN: At least 10 people died and score others were injured in separate road accidents here on Monday, police said.

An over speeding passenger coach skidded off the road and plunged into a canal near Taunsa in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Six passengers died on the spot in the accident while more than a dozen others were seriously injured.

In yet another accident, a passenger bus turned turtle due to over speeding on Indus Highway near Bangla Dhangan in district Rajanpur.

Four people died in the accident while 24 others were injured.

The bodies and injured of both incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas for medico-legal formalities were condition of some wounded people was stated to be serious. It was feared that death toll could rise further.

Separate cases into both incidents have also been registered at concerned police stations and investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressing deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur road misahps has condoled with the bereaved families.—INP