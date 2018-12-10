10th Tehzeeb Festival in Karachi to start from tomorrow

Tehzeeb Foundation of Pakistan, in collaboration with Karachi Arts Council, is holding its 10thTehzeeb Festival on 14-16 December 2018.

The 3 days event features different genres and styles of our traditional music: Kheyal, Thumri, ghazal and folk music presented by some of the brilliant musicians of Pakistan. It also features renowned artistes from India and Afghanistan.

The event will feature Ustad Hamid Ali Khan (Patiala Gharana), Ustad Raza Ali Khan (from India) – grandson of the legendary Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan and UstadFateh Ali Khan (Gwalior Gharana). It will also showcase young musicians such as Shahzeb Ali, Turab Ali, Shehroz Hussain, Imran Ilyas Khan, Ahmed Raza Khan and others. Wali

Fateh Ali Khan from Afghanistan will also be participating in the event to present kheyal and Persian Kalam. Musicologists including UstadShahid Hamid (classical vocalist), Professor Shahbaz Ali (Harmonium) and RakaeJameel (Sitar) will also perform.

The festival also includes a literary session captioned “Halaat-e-GhairHaazira” by Anwar Maqsood, which is an imaginary conversation with the iconic personality Jaun Elia (1931-2002).

Tehzeeb Festival is sponsored by Getz Pharma, Thar Foundation, PSO, Martin Dow, Thar Foundation and Pepsi.

The event is open to public and entry is FREE.—Press Release