4.1-magnitude quake hits parts of Punjab

LAHORE: A mild 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Punjab, including the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to the details, the tremors were felt in various parts of Punjab including Lahore, Pakpattan, Jaranwala, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Okara and other areas.

Panic arose among citizens due to the jolts, prompting them to quickly vacate their homes and offices and stand under the open skies to wait out the episode.

According to the regional seismic monitoring centre, the earthquake was recorded at 4.2 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was 40 kilometres to the northeast of Lahore.—NNI