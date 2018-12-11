Aamir Liaquat explains why his first family opposed his second marriage

Web Desk: Aamir Liaquat appeared in show of private channels with his second wife and shared many things about his personal life that many people wanted to hear.

He shared how he got married to Tuba, how he proposed her and what did he cook for her for the first time. He even shared his own opinion about his first family, his first wife Bushra and children did not accept his second marriage.

When the second secret marriage of Aamir Liaquat came in limelight, his first family reacted more aggressive than ever. Even her daughter tweeted in which she called him unfair and even cruel.

While talking about this, Aamir Liaquat said that his wife although she poses to be religious, knows nothing about religion which is why she reacted in a such way.

He also said that his daughter did not take this step on her own she was forced to do so by her mother.