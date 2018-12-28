Aamir’s first wife, kids enjoying in London without him

Web Desk: Famous media personality Aamir Liaquat hosted a valima ceremony of his secret marriage few months ago and made it official. After which his first wife and daughter revealed their pain and anger on social media.

But it seems that things are getting back to normal and the family is learning to live their life happily without Aamir Liaquat. And their latest Twitter post is a proof.

Aamir Liaquat’s first wife Syeda Bushra Aamir shared a photo on her Twitter account and captioned it ‘Family’. The photo featured Aamir’s first wife Bushra Aamir, daughter and son. They all look quite happy in the photo and enjoying their holidays in London.

The image is also retweeted by the daughter Dua Aamir, which she captioned ‘Happiness’.