Aamir’s second wife reveals how she fell in love with him?

Web Desk: Aamir Liaquat recently hosted a valima ceremony of his second secret marriage with Syeda Tuba Anwar . Their marriage came in light in an unexpected way.

The couple recently appeared in a private news-channel show together. In the show, they reveal a lot about their relationship. Syeda Tuba said that she was greatly impressed by Aamir Liaquat’s wit and intelligence.

She shared that her husband is blessed and gifted by remarkable memory.

She explained that how she fell in love with Aamir Liaquat. She said, “They were friends before everything else. Aamir Liaquat loves to cook and he cooked nihari on her first day in his home.”

She also said that apart from other things, Aamir liaquat was a great human being. She said that he was greatly misunderstood and no one knew the actual person he was.

“He is a such a wonderful person that anyone who got to know him closely would never leave him.” She added.