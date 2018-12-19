AC reserves judgements in Al Azizia, Flagship references

Accountability Court Islamabad has reserved judgments in Al Azizia and Flagship references against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The verdict will be announced on Monday.

In Wednesday`s hearing, Defence Counsel Khawaja Haris presented his arguments in rebuttal. He also submitted new documents. However his plea regarding extra time for submission of more documents was rejected by the court.

Judge Arshad Malik heard the case.

Meanwhile hearing of reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar about assets beyond sources of income has been adjourned till 2nd of next month.