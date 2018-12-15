Accused singer Mika Singh having good time in Dubai

Web Desk: Indian singer Mika Singh often makes headlines because of many controversies. This time, Mika Singh was accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a 17-year-old Brazilian model.

Due to which he was reportedly arrested in Dubai. He was taken to Abu Dhabi as the accused was a resident of the place.

It was then revealed that after the intervention of Indian Embassy, he was released from the jail.

Amid all of this, Mika Singh, posted a video of him having a gala time in Dubai. In the video, he can be seen going into a jewellery store and clicking photos with fans. “Having a good time in Dubai.’