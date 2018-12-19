Actor-cum-director Penny Marshall passes away

Web Desk: Hollywood’s one of the most grossing female director Penny Marshall, who starred in Laverne & Shirley has died at the age of 75.

She was died on Monday due to complications from diabetes.

Marshall starred as Laverne DeFazio, the Milwaukee brewery worker, alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy Laverne & Shirley. The series, which aired from 1976 to 1983, was among the biggest hits of its era.

It also gave Marshall her start as a filmmaker. She directed several episodes of Laverne & Shirley before making her feature film directorial debut in Jumpin’ Jack Flash, the 1986 comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Her next film made Marshall the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million.

Marshall reteamed with Hanks for A League of Their Own, the 1992 comedy about the women’s professional baseball league begun during World War II. That, too, crossed $100 million, making $107.5 million domestically.