Afghan conflict should be resolved through dialogue: PM

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is focused to improve education, health and investment sectors to uplift standard of the common man.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with 100-day performance of Khyber Pakhtukhwa government in Peshawar this afternoon.

The Prime Minister said steps are being taken to introduce a uniform curriculum across the country and improve condition of government hospitals for ensuring better basic facilities to people.

He said the decision of setting up shelters for homeless people in various cities indicates the PTI’s mindset of helping the poor.

Underlining the importance of investment for economic development, the Prime Minister said the government will ensure ease of doing business.

He said a large number of local and foreign investors want to invest in Pakistan, and several major international companies, including the world largest oil and gas exploration company ExxonMobil, have expressed keenness for it. He also advised the KP government to remove bottlenecks for investment.

He said the KP government should ensure implementation of the law related to decision of civil cases within one year.

Regarding local government system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan said Village Councils will be further strengthened and Tehsil Nazims will be directly elected enabling them to serve independently.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Peshawar will become a hub of economic activity and tourism after implementation of the projects being executed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said Bala Hissar Fort will be made center of tourism in Peshawar, and it will be opened for public. He said the old Peshawar city will be developed to preserve ancient culture as the city represents two thousand years old civilization.

On erstwhile FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan said it is a difficult task and the government is working to complete the process. He said a roadmap is being prepared for development of the tribal areas. He said Insaf Health Cards will be given to people in the tribal areas to provide them better healthcare.

He urged the KP government to establish parks and playgrounds in the province including erstwhile FATA to promote positive activities among the youth.

Speaking about Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said US request for Pakistan’s cooperation for peace process in Afghanistan vindicates his stance regarding resolution of the Afghan conflict through dialogue. He said there is no military solution to the Afghan issue and it should be resolved on the dialogue table.