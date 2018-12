KARACHI: Former MNA of Muttahida Qaumi Movoment-Pakistan (MQM-P) Ali Raza Abidi has been shot dead on Wednesday evening near his residence in Defence area of Karachi.

According to the sources Ali Raza Abidi recieved the shots in head and neck.

His father shifted him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police and Rangers have cordoned off the area

Ali Raza Abidi had left Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).