Funeral prayer of slain former MNA and MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi was offered at Imambargah Yasrab in Defence area of Karachi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties including MQM leader Sardar Ahmed and former MQM leader Farooq Sattar have demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident and immediate arrest of the culprits of this heinous act.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has announced three-days mourning over the killing of Ali Raza Abidi