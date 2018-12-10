Anti-Polio campaign begins today

Anti-polio campaign of varied duration starts in different districts across the country today.

In Punjab, over forty eight thousand teams have been constituted for the five day campaign to vaccinate children upto five years age all over the province.

In one hundred eighty eight union councils of Karachi, two point four million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during five-day drive.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about five-point nine million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during three day campaign.

In Balochistan, five day anti- polio drive will be carried out in Quetta, Pishin and Qilla Abdullah while three day drive in rest of the districts. During the campaign, 2.5 million children up to five years age would be administered anti- polio vaccine.

In Azad Kashmir, over seven hundred thousand children up to five years of age would be administered anti polio drops in all ten districts of the state.