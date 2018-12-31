Anupam’s upcoming movie creates unrest in Indian politics

Web Desk: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is all set to release his much anticipated ‘The Accidental Prime Minister.’ Ever since the trailer launched, the film has been facing a backlash from the opposition Congress party around the controversies it might evoke.

Some are claiming that it’s showing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a wrong light.

But the actor feels the facts have not been changed. “We can’t change the facts,” said veteran actor Anupam Kher, who plays the role of Dr. Manmohan Singh in the upcoming biopic ‘The Accidental Prime Minister.’

According to Kher, “The film is based on facts as chronicled in a book by Sanjaya Baru Manmohan Singh’s media advisor between 2004 and 2008.”

He quoted, “If we make a film on the issue of Jallianwala bag hot The Holocaust or any historic incident, we can’t change the history or the facts. That’s what we have done here.”

“The book is written by a man who was very close to the prime minister at that time. This book was either ignored or people moved on after its release. So why this hue and cry now?” he questioned.