Anushka Sharma breaks silence on pregnancy rumor

Web Desk: After celebrities’ marriage speculations, people started speculation about the baby. People hound them ‘when’s the marriage’ and ‘when’s the baby’ questions. People actually have a different set of priorities.

Cut to, Anushka Sharma. Ever since she married Virat Kohli, there have been all sorts of rumors.

From rumors of them splitting up to the rumors of Anushka’s pregnancy, social media frequently takes it upon itself to intrude in her life and comes up with stupid speculations and rumors.

After maintaining a dignified silence for a long time, Anushka finally addressed them like a boss! Anushka addressed these rumors while talking to HT Cafe. She said,

“That (spreading rumors) is something people will do anyway. It’s completely unnecessary and silly as you ultimately can’t hide such a thing. You can hide a marriage but not pregnancy. I feel every female actor goes through it, so people marry you off even before you are hitched and make you a mother before you are pregnant. I don’t pay attention to it, and just laugh these things off since I find them hilarious. When I read about such stuff, I think, ‘where do such absurd things come from?’ Right now, I’m literally working round-the-clock”

Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli on December 11 in Tuscany last year and the couple has planned a special trip for their first anniversary.