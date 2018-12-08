Apply this lemon mask to improve skin tone and lighten marks

Web Desk: Glowing and flawless skin tone is the girl’s first wish. Our markets are filled with such cosmetics that guarantee spotless and radiant skin in no time, but still going natural is still the best way to enhance beauty.

You can use lemon for healthy, flawless and radiant skin that can helps to brighten your skin and fight against many skin issues.

Make a lemon, tomato and turmeric pack and apply it on your face to yield amazing result. Add three teaspoons of lemon juice with one teaspoon of tomato juice and a pinch of turmeric. The goodness of lemon when combined with that of tomato (lycopene and antioxidants), and turmeric (antibacterial and anti-inflammatory), will yield amazing results for your skin complexion. Apply this paste and leave it on for an hour before washing off.