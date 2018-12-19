Asif Zardari owns apartments in America: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that Pakistan People Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari owns apartments in United States of America (USA).

Talking to media, Fawad Chaudhry said that Asif Zardari does not merit to remain member national assembly as he has violated law by hiding his assets. He told that a reference shall be filed against Zardari, and PTI leader Khuram Sher Zaman will be entrusted with the task.

Federal Minister said that Asif Zardari did not declare his USA apartments in nomination papers for contesting elections, which is violation of Article 62, 63 of the Constitution. So, a case will be filed against Asif Zardari for his disqualification as member of the Parliament.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that Government has given a free hand to all institutions for indiscriminate treatment with all.—NNI