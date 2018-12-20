Home / Sports / Cricket / Azhar, Babar hit centuries as Pakistan batsmen show form

Azhar made exactly 100 and Babar scored 104 not out before the Pakistanis declared on 306 for seven, 12 runs behind the Invitation team's first-innings total. The Invitation XI were 45 for one at the close, an overall lead of 57.