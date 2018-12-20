Ban on wearing Kashmiri cultural dress

Web Desk: A controversy erupted in the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir after an order imposed on banning the use of Kashmir’s cultural dress named Pheran, reported Gulf News.

Phera is a key part of traditional Kashmiri attire. It is a long loose gown worn by men and women. The cloak reaches below the knees is usually made of either wool or jamewar.

In September, the General Administration Department of the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar asked government officials to “be attired in proper formal dress while appearing before any court of law and while attending offices in the State of Jammu and Kashmir and strictly avoid casual or party attire”.

However, the zonal education officer (ZEO) in Langate, following the civil secretariat directive, issued an order last week banning the pheran in educational institutions.

The decision results in furious social media responses

Hashtags like #dontbanourpheran and #pheranlove dominated India’s Twitter trends with many referring to the ban as a cultural onslaught.

Former chief minister of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah(@OmarAbdullah) tweeted: “I fail to understand why pherans should be banned! This is a regressive order that makes no sense at all. Pherans are a very practical way of keeping warm during the cold winter aside from being part of our identity. This order should be withdrawn.”