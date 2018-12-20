Bilawal wants across-the-board accountability in NAB law amendments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws would only be beneficial if the concept of across-the-board accountability was incorporated.

“Unless we do not add the concept of across the board accountability, we will be unable to achieve (the objectives of) real accountability,” he told media during his visit to Islamabad Tennis Courts (ITC), where the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF Futures Tennis Championship-2018 is being played.

To a question about Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed by Supreme Court to probe the Sindh money laundering case, he said the court in its initial order had made it clear that the JIT would not disclose anything outside.

But the other day, he claimed he had heard a journalist saying on a TV channel that the ministers were giving him information about the JIT investigations, while another journalist said that the JIT members were providing him information. He demanded the chief justice to take suo motto notice as why the information was leaked.

“When the journalists are saying that they are getting information from the sources within the JIT, then the Supreme Court should take stern action against those individuals (who are giving them information),” he added.

Bilawal said that the politics of revenge was not new for the PPP. “I am somewhat happy if that sort of politics (of revenge) is done because it will be easier for me to motivate my party workers ideologically. This will give PPP a chance to do old politics in the new Pakistan,” he added.

He claimed Pakistan as well as PPP’s future was in the old politics, done by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.—APP