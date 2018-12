KARACHI: Police say an overnight blast targeting a religious gathering of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has wounded six people in Karachi.

Saturday night’s blast took place as hundreds of supporters of the MQM-P were present in the neighborhood of Gulshan-e-Johar. No one has claimed responsibility and authorities say all of the wounded are listed in stable condition.

The attack happened a day before Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi.—AP