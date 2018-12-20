Bringing these items inside Dubai stadium is prohibited

Web Desk: As we all know that UAE stadiums are recognized to host a packed schedule of cricket, football and tennis games. It attracts people from globe to visit their and enjoy games.

The Dubai police always want to make the stadium more safe for the visitors and release security updates from time to time.

On Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi police listed on its social media accounts a list of items prohibited inside a stadium.

The list includes laser pens, pets, brass knuckles, medicines, umbrellas, knives, cigarettes, guns, among other items.