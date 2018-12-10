Can you guess this Pakistani celebrity?

Web Desk: How people look in their childhood photos is quiet different how they look in their teen. People keep on changing. Sometime it has become next to impossible to recognize them from their childhood photos.

The Pakistani celebrity in the picture is newly-wed Muneeb Butt. He is one of the most handsome men in the industry. He was always this handsome and the good looks and sense of style is kind of present from the childhood.

In the throwback picture, Muneeb Butt is rocking silver sherwani, he was Dulha’s wing man, Shehbala. Everyone was awed at the throwback picture and everyone falling for the cute Muneeb.

Here is how some people reacted.