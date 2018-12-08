Can you spot the bag to money in this picture?

Web Desk: This brainteaser is challenging netizens to spot the bag of money among the Christmas gifts. Hidden someone among the busy scene is a singular bag of cash, but it might take you a second look to spot it.

With both the missing money and the presents in exactly the same shade it is near impossible to spot, but can you find it without peeking at the solution?

Sharp eyed players should be able to spot the bag in the lower right corner of the image in the same shade as the mint-green ribbon.

The sea of different shades of green, yellow, white and red has left many scratching their heads trying to find the well-hidden item.