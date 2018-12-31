Chris Brown to sentence to jail for owning pet monkey

Web Desk: Singer Chris Brown has been charged with owing a restricted species, a Capuchin monkey, without a permit. The singer may be charged with two criminal counts, carrying maximum sentence of six months in prison.

According to people, Patrick Foy, captain with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, investigated Chris’s home earlier this year. The singer wasn’t home at the time, but others there relinquished the monkey at that time.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife then filed their evidence with the LA City Attorney, and filed the charges.

This is not the first time that Chris has encountered legal trouble.

Earlier, in 2009, he was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days of community labour after pleading guilty to felony assault for beating former girlfriend-singer Rihanna.