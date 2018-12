Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has directed WAPDA to submit a fresh PC-1 for the construction of Nai Gaj Dam in Sindh within fifteen days.

He issued this directive while hearing a case about the construction of Nai Gaj Dam as head of a three member-bench in Islamabad on Friday.

The Court rejected a plea by WAPDA seeking a one month time for the purpose.