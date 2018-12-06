CJP to visit Turkey to attend spiritual night Shab-e-Arus

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, on special invitation extended by President, Constitutional Court of the Republic of Turkey will visit Constitutional Court of Turkey.

He will also attend annual spiritual night Shab-e-Arus organized in Konya, Turkey to commemorate Maulana Roomi, on 17th December on invitation of Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Moreover, after attending annual spiritual night, the Chief Justice will proceed to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.—APP