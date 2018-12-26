CM Sindh condemns killing of Ali Raza Abidi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has condemned the killing of Ali Raza Abidi and has directed the IG Sindh to constitute a special team to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

In a statement issued in Karachi, the Chief Minister said that such incidents will not be tolerated at any cost. He asked the IG Sindh to identify the perpetrators of this heinous act and submit a report about the action being taken against the culprits.

He also asked the IG Sindh to take steps to maintain law and order situation in the city.