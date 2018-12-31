CNG supply to remain suspended until Tuesday across Sindh

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has closed all CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations until Tuesday across Sindh, including Karachi.

According to details, the schedule of CNG load-shedding was revised by the SSGC, according to which the gas supply would be halted until tomorrow.

Two days earlier, the trade community of Karachi announced to shutdown the factories owing to gas crisis.

In the recent past, a worst gas crisis hit the Sindh province when after the closure for six days, CNG stations reopened across Karachi as the gas supply resumed to the CNG sector on December 15.

Moreover, people of Karachi on December 21 had complained against gas load-shedding and low pressure in different parts of city.

As per details, as soon as mercury has dropped down, gas load shedding and low pressure has gripped various parts of the city. People living in areas of New Karachi, Korangi, Landhi, Malir, Baldia Town, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, FB Area, Lyari and others are facing problems in the cold weather due to low pressure and loadshedding of the gas. NNI