COAS confirms death sentence to 22 terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday confirmed death sentence awarded to 22 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations press release issued here , the terrorist were involved attacking armed forces, law enforcement agencies, exploding of vehicle borne improvised explosive device to carry out sectarian killings, destruction of communication infrastructure, police check posts, educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, their terrorist activities resulted in death of 176 persons including 19 armed forces personnel, 41 police, levies officials and 116 civilians, besides injury to 217 others.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, 15 convicts have been awarded imprisonment. However, 2 convicts tried by special military court were found not guilty and have been acquitted accordingly.

According to details, Khairuddin S/O Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Ishaq S/O Asim Khan, Inamullah S/O Khakay Khan, Alam Sher S/O Qayyum Khan, Irfan S/O Zar Khan Yousafzai and Civ Muhammad Shafique S/O Aziz Ullah Jan were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in killing of innocent civilians by exploding vehicle borne improvised explosives device at Abbas Town Karachi, which resulted in death of 57 persons and injuries to 79 others.

They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

Sultan Mehmood S/O Syed Talib was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians by abetting a suicide bombing attack on April 11, 2006 at Nishtar Park, Karachi, which resulted in death of 54 persons and injuries to 113 others. The convict admitted his offence before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Tahir S/O Talimand was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilian and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major Hafiz Attique Ahmed, Captain Amir Butt, Havildar Abdul Aziz along with 5 other soldiers. He was also found in possession of fire-arms/explosives.

The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Zafar Ali S/O Muhammad Naeem was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Havildar Muhammad Naseer,

Havildar Muhammad Qayyum Ahmad, Naik Iftikhar Ali, along with 2 soldiers and injuries to 9 other soldiers .

He was also found in possession of fire-arms, explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate as well as during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Umar Karim S/O Umar Rahim was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilian and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of civilian Masood Ahmed, Major Hafiz Attique Ahmed, Captain Amir Butt, Havildar Abdul Aziz along with 3 other soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate as well as during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Sher Wali Khan S/O Usman Ghani and Rahmat Shah S/O Fawaz Khan were members of proscribed organization.

They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Assistant Sub Inspector Noor Zaman, Naib Subedar Hussain Faraz along with 3 other solders and injuries to 5 others. They were also found in possession of fire-arms. These convicts admitted their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during their statements at the trials. They were awarded death sentence.

Bakhtawar S/O Muhammad Bar Khan and Rasheed Ullah S/O Shah Naseem were members of proscribed organization.

They were involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of civilian Sultan Muhammad, civilian Malik Bahram Khan, 28 Levies, Police Officials and injuries to 4 other police officials. The convicts confessed their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during their statements at the trials. They were awarded death sentence.

Faheem ud Din S/O Andaz Gul was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of Police, Levies officials and attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 6 soldiers.

The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Zahir Shah S/O Syed Badshah was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of Sepoy Gohar Ali and Aamir Sher, Levies/Khasadar force. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Said Muhammad S/O Sabzi Aman was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Havildar Allah Dita and Sepoy Bacha Hussain. He was also involved in destruction of Government Girls Middle School, Gulibagh as well as abducting of a civilian for ransom.

The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Arab Jan S/O Shahi Khan was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Said Amin. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Ishaq S/O Muhammad Ghafoor was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and destruction of an education institution, which resulted in death of 3 soldiers. He was found in possession of fire-arms. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Tanhaj Ali S/O Muhammad Zeb Khan was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Sepoy Shoukat Ali, and injuries to 3 other soldiers. He was also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Abdul Rafee S/O Sarkamand was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Sepoy Ikhlas Ahmed, Sepoy Shoukat Ali, and injuries to 6 other soldiers. He was also involved in destruction of Government Primary School, Langar and possession of fire-arms and explosives.

The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Ishaq S/O Muhammad Ibrahim was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of police constable Yasir Ali, civilian Aftab Ahmed and civilian Ali Haider and injuries to 2 other persons.

The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.—APP