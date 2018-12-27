COAS, Russian Ambassador discuss regional security situation

RAWALPINDI: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Alexey Yurevish Dedov on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

Both high ups discussed the matters related to regional security and bilateral cooperation, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The visiting dignitary conferred Order of Friendship, Medal for Courage in Salvation and Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue to 10 officers and two soldiers of Pakistan Army in recognition of their cooperation, commitment and audacity during a search and rescue operation at Latok-1 to rescue Russian mountaineer Alexander Gukov, the statement added.

The Russian mountaineer Alexander Gukov was rescued by Pakistan Army from 20,650 feet on Latok I peak in the Biafo glacier region in July 2018. The rescue mission, which spanned over six days, was carried out by the Army Aviation under the most hostile and challenging conditions.

Pak Army successfully rescues Russian climber from Karakoram peak in death-defying mission

The Russian Ambassador also presented Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue and Letter of Commendation of Russian Mountaineering Federation to COAS.—INP