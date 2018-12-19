COAS, US Envoy for Afghanistan discuss peace process

RAWALPINDI: US diplomat and the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation at the Department of State Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

They discussed regional security and Afghan peace process.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for Afghanistan peace process. Chief of Army Staff Gneral Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan and assured cont efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.