Comedian Kader Khan admitted to hospital

Web Desk: Actor of many iconic films of the ’90s, Kader Khan is admitted to hospital and is critical. The health of the veteran actor has deteriorated in the last few months, reported India Times.

His most iconic roles include Dulhe Raja, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The actor last appeared in a 2015 film Ho Gaya Deemag Ka Dahi.

The actor shifted to Canada since last few years and has been living with his son and daughter-in-law. A spotboye report claims that Kadar Khan is now on BiPAP ventilator after he complained of breathing issues.

According to doctors, he is showing symptoms of pneumonia that includes him being conscious and is being able to maintain eye contact, however, the actor has stopped talking.

The veteran actor suffers from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. The actor had to go through surgeries in his knees in 2017. Talking to Spotboye, his friend and Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor said, “Yes Kader Khan is now on a wheelchair. It is so so sad talking about this..”