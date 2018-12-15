Couple poisons their girl because they don’t want a second daughter

Web Desk: Indian married couple Prakash Padave and Jayashree Padave already have a baby girl and recently had another one. The couple Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district killed their 2-month-old daughter by feeding her poison, reported India Times.

The hospital smelled something fishy and refused to hand over the girl’s body to the parents before postmortem. Later, in the medical report, it was revealed that the girl died due to unnatural causes.

The police received the medical reports two months later and finally questioned the parents on the basis of suspicion. The couple later admitted to mixing poison in the food to kill the girl since they didn’t want another girl in the family.

A fight for equality can never truly be won until gender disparity is not uprooted from every village and town of the country.