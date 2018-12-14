Court adjourns hearing of corruption reference against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Friday adjourned hearing of corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif till Monday, after his counsel’s arguments.

The court presided over by Accountability Judge Arshad Malik heard Flagship corruption reference against former prime minister Friday.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris argued over the court’s question about his client’s credentials as ‘truthful’ and ‘trusworthy’.

The counsel in the beginning of his arguments today said that he wanted to discuss the issue of ‘Sadiq’ and Ameen (‘truthful’ and ‘trusworthy’). The basis on Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court, have no relation with this court.

The court yesterday said the Supreme Court has declared that Nawaz Sharif is not honest and trustworthy (Sadiq and Ameen), his counsel should satisfy the court regarding it.

Haris said the charge-sheet against his client alleged that Nawaz Sharif made benami properties in names of his sons, while at the time of the Flagship investment Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were adults.

He said the charge-sheet said that Hassan Nawaz was dependent to his father from 1989 to 1994. It also said that from 1995 to 1999 Hassan Nawaz had no source of income. Even the indictment not saying that Hassan Nawaz was dependent to his father. The establishment of companies and Nawaz Sharif’s affiliation has a gap of five years, the counsel argued.

The counsel argued that there was no evidence that Sharif had any major association with the employment; only investigation officer said that Nawaz Sharif was the owner.

Khawaja Haris again stressed on three points of his arguments in this case, which he did in Al-Azizia reference. He said his arguments with regard to Benamidar, JIT and mutual legal assistance will remain the same. He requested the court to make these points a part of his arguments in the Flagship reference.

During the hearing new documents of Hassan Nawaz’s properties in UK were submitted in the court.

Counsel produced the documents of three companies in court, for which Hassan Nawaz had filed application at the Land Registry of UK. He said it is Hassan Nawaz’s business to purchase and sell properties.

The bench later adjourned the hearing till Monday.—NNI