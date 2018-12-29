Curbing flaws of institutions is judiciary’s constitutional responsibility: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday said curbing flaws of institutions is the judiciary’s constitutional responsibility.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Services Institute of Medical Sciences in Lahore, the chief justice said “I have spent my whole life working for the provision of justice. The purpose of my life is to stay loyal to my profession.”

“The real service is to fulfill your professional responsibilities with sincerity. My test has started and its results will come after I retire,” he added.

Stating that ensuring proper health services are provided was not his nor the court’s job, the chief justice said, “But there were flaws in hospital management systems and curbing flaws of institutions is the constitutional responsibility of the judiciary.”

“We did not interfere in the internal matters of any institution,” he further said.

The top judge lamented, “Private hospitals are no longer academic institutions and have become business centres.”

“The court recovered Rs726 million from the millions earned by private medical colleges as fee and returned it back to the students,” he added.

Recalling incidents from his childhood, Justice Nisar said, “When I was eight years old, I used to take my mother to the doctor in a horse carriage and we used to spend hours at the clinic. My mother taught my brother and I to serve humanity and prayed to God to protect us from all difficulties.”

“Those who suffer greatly, understand the pain of others,” the top judge added. “I began my mission with my mother’s teachings in mind,” he continued.

Justice Nisar further said, “My love for the country is not one-sided by two-sided.”