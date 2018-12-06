Deepika Padukone is the only highest-paid actress

Web Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is the richest female Indian celebrity, according to the 2018 Frobes India Celebrity 100 list.

According to Business Standard, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the richest Indian celebrity, he has topped for the third consecutive year while Shah Rukh Khan has fallen out of the top 10 list.

The 2018 #ForbesIndiaCeleb100 list is now LIVE! @BeingSalmanKhan is the highest earning celebrity in 2018 & @deepikapadukone is first woman to break into the top 5! https://t.co/vZncgjBwIc CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST: https://t.co/MUTdXWpeCv pic.twitter.com/im0uLVbpj4 — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 5, 2018

The 2018 Frobes based on estimates of entertainment-related earnings of celebrities. The considered period is October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018.

The actor’s earnings are pegged at Rs 253.25 crore. Salman, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli jumped one spot to the second rank, with total earnings of Rs 228.09 crore, actor Akshay Kumar completed the top three, with Rs 185 crore in earnings in the period under consideration for the list.

Newly-wed actress Deepika Padukone broke into the top five on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list — the first woman celebrity to find place in the top five — with earnings of Rs 112.8 crore, placing her firmly at rank 4, thanks to the commercial success of “Padmaavat”, and her brand endorsements.

Cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni rounded up the top five with Rs 101.77 crore, followed by Aamir Khan (Rs 97.50 crore), Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 96.17 crore), Ranveer Singh (Rs 84.7 crore), Sachin Tendulkar (Rs 80.00 crore) and Ajay Devgn (Rs 74.50 crore) making it to the top 10.