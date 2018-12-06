Development of backward areas part of the govt’s manifesto: Fawad

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says development of backward areas like South Punjab is an important part of the government’s manifesto.

Addresses a seminar on “New Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities” in London, he said transparency and eradication of corruption are the main slogans and priority of the government.

The Minister said the nation, government and civil society are on the same page in fight against the challenge of terrorism.

Talking about Kashmir dispute, he said it is the core issue between Pakistan and India and Islamabad believes in its peaceful solution.

Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan is a peace loving country and wants to establish better relation with neighbors including India.