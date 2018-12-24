Dhoni keeps place in India squad for Australia, New Zealand ODIs

NEW DELHI: India on Monday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming one-day series against Australia and New Zealand as it tries out candidates for the World Cup next year.

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retained his place in the squad despite a disappointing year which saw him average 25 from 13 innings in 50-over games.

Dhoni, 37, was also picked in India’s T20 squad for the series in New Zealand starting in February.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had been dropped for India’s recent T20s against the West Indies and Australia.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya makes a comeback in the ODI and T20I squads after a three-month injury layoff.

India will play three ODIs against Australia followed by a five-match series against New Zealand.

The 50-over World Cup will be played in England from May 30-July 14.

India squad for the ODIs against Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

India squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed. —AFP