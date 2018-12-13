Do smokers work lesser than non-smokers?

Web Desk: According to a new study done in Taiwan, time men and women spend talking smoking breaks amounted to nine days and six days per years respectively, reported Gulf News.

Therefore, it has proved that smokers work lesser hours than non-smokers. The 2005 research found that it resulted in reduced output productivity losses of $733 million.

In 2017, Japanese marketing firm awarded non-smokers with six extra vacation days as an compensate for not taking 15-minutes breaks for smoking.

Some smokers oppose with the studies. According to them, people unnecessarily tend to compare smokers as time-wasters. Everyone is entitled to 15 minutes of break after a four and a half hour work period.

Anthony Anupam Augustine, who works as the head of productions in a UAE-based radio channel feels it is “completely false” to say that smokers work fewer hours. He added: “Regardless of whether you smoke or not, if you are unproductive and inefficient at your workplace, you will probably get fired.”