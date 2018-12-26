Dow jumps 2% in volatile Wall Street session

NEW YORK: The Dow jumped more than two percent at midday Wednesday, bouncing from a bruising December rout in a volatile session.

At approximately 1715 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 22,283.76, up 2.3 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 2.4 percent to 2,407.35, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index surged 3.0 percent to 6,380.92.

After four straight routs, US stocks opened solidly higher. But both the Dow and S&P 500 briefly slid into negative territory before recovering and pushing to session highs.

Trading volumes were light in a holiday-shortened week, sharpening movements.—AFP