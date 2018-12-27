ECP to hear application of disqualification against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday accepted an application, filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking disqualification of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for concealing his assets.

Reportedly, the chief election commissioner has directed officials to set a date for hearing the application in the next few days.

PTI members of the Sindh Assembly had filed the application accusing the former president of owning a property in New York, but not declaring it in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

Zardari is the elected member of the National Assembly.