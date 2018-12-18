Emir of Qatar appreciates Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and the positive role being played by Pakistan for regional stability including Afghanistan.

He was talking to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Qatar.

The Army Chief thanked the Emir of Qatar’s continued support towards a negotiated political settlement for peace in Afghanistan.

Both the sides also discussed measures to enhance bilateral security cooperation.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also called on Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah Bin Naseer Bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

The Prime Minister expressed keen desire to further diversify and broaden mutual cooperation including security.

The Army Chief assured him of Pakistan’s full cooperation in all mutual undertakings.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also attended the National Day Parade of Qatar.

The Army Chief congratulated Lieutenant General Staff Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces on a professional and impressive parade befitting Qatar’s national solidarity and progress.