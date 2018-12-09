Enemies of peace and development will fail in their nefarious designs: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Six people have been injured in a blast at Gulistan-e-Johar in Karachi.

Police, Rangers and rescue workers rushed to the site and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

Police said the cause of the blast would be ascertained after investigation by its forensic team.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has strongly condemned the cracker attack in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi.

In a statement, he said the enemies of peace and development will fail in their nefarious designs.

The Minister prayed for early recovery of the injured.