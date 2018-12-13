Engineering college students stopped to play PUBG in hostel

Web Desk: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegroung (PUBG) is getting popularity globally. But one engineering college from India is tired of its students playing the game in its hostel.

Authorities in the men’s hostel in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) have issued a circular banning students from playing the game in their rooms.

The authorities shared a phone on Instagram which stated, “It has come to out notice that few students are playing online games like ‘PUBG’ which is NOT PERMITTED’

The reason of banning the game is, it disturbs the roommates. According to circular, the game was spoiling the entire atmosphere of the hostel’.

The circular “strictly” warned students that “playing online games and betting for such games are totally prohibited in VIT.”

It also warned residents of the hostel who fail to comply with the order with not be excused. “…the defaulters will be dealt seriously under VIT CODE OF CONDUCT,” it said.