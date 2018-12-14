Ethiopia bans domestic workers to do job in UAE

Web Desk: The Ethiopian government has banned sending women for employment as domestic workers in GCC countries, including UAE, reported Gulf News.
According to UAE government, the temporary ban is from the Ethiopia government and it is applicable in number of Arab countries including UAE.
Sources at the Consulate General of Ethiopia in UAE told Gulf News that the ban started last week and it’s still in force.
However, the Ethiopian and the UAE governments are negotiating a memorandum of understanding (MoU), to safeguard the rights of Ethiopian domestic workers in the UAE.
“Recently, we have experienced in some cases that our workers faced problems of non-payment of wages and being denied health insurance. The temporary ban on recruitment of Ethiopian domestic workers is the first step to weeding out unscrupulous agencies and abusive sponsors,” the official said.
Every day, as many as 400 Ethiopians enter the UAE. “When they reach the country, most of them land in trouble, as they do not know they are to work as housemaids,” the official said.
There is a significant Ethiopian population in the UAE — close to 100,000, a large number of which are domestic workers.