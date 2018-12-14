Ethiopia bans domestic workers to do job in UAE

“Recently, we have experienced in some cases that our workers faced problems of non-payment of wages and being denied health insurance. The temporary ban on recruitment of Ethiopian domestic workers is the first step to weeding out unscrupulous agencies and abusive sponsors,” the official said.

Every day, as many as 400 Ethiopians enter the UAE. “When they reach the country, most of them land in trouble, as they do not know they are to work as housemaids,” the official said.