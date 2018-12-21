Exercise this time to avoid sleep problems

Web Desk: The latest result shoes that exercising four hour before going to bed doesn’t have a negative effect on sleep.

It is widely believed that one’s sleeping quality can’t be improved by avoiding exercise in the evening. But this study revealed that it is not generally true.

The scientists concluded that “If doing sport in the evening has any effect on sleep quality at all, it’s rather a positive effect, albeit only a mild one.”

By combining the data from the different studies, the researchers showed that in the night after study participants had done some sport in the evening, they spent 21.2 percent of their sleeping time in deep sleep.

Following an evening without exercise, the average figure was 19.9 percent. While the difference is small, it is statistically significant. Deep sleep phases are especially important for physical recovery.

However, vigorous training within an hour before bedtime is an exception to the rule.