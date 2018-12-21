Fake accounts case: Banking Court extends pre-arrest bail of Zardari, sister

KARACHI: A banking court here on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur in case of money-laundering of Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts.

The former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before the court as their bail ended Friday. The security around and surrounded by the court was high and no one was allowed to enter the court.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leaders including former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah and former federal minister Rehman Malik were also present outside the court as it was feared that Zardari may be arrested today.

However, during today’s hearing the banking court extended the interim bail of the brother and sister till January 7. This is the fourth time that the interim bail of the Zardari and Talpur has been extended.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is investigating several people in the fake accounts case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also filed a disqualification case against Zardari for concealing his assets before the Election Commission of Pakistan. If Zardari fails to protect himself in the reference, he will be ineligible from holding public office for life.

-PPI