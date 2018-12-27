Family meets Nawaz in jail, have lunch together

LAHORE: Family of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Convicted Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met him at Kot Lakhpat jail Lahore today. Sources stated that Nawaz also had lunch with family members.

Axed premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and mother Shamim Akhtar were among those who visited him at the jail.

Sources stated that Nawaz’s Sharif mother became emotional after seeing her son in prison. Moreover, Nawaz was briefed by the daughter regarding ongoing consults of Sharif with legal experts.

PML-N leaders, including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, also arrived at the prison to meet their leader.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif was allotted inmate number 4470 after being shifted to the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.—INP