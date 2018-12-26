Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about relationship with Aamir Khan

Web Desk: Fatima Sana Sheikh made a smashing debut in Aamir Khan’s movie Dangal. Whispers have been doing rounds that something is brewing between her and her co-star Aamir Khan.

When Fatima featured in Aamir’s second film, Thugs of Hindostan, the rumors got more intensified.

In an interview with an entertainment website, Fatima admitted that she was really bothered by the link-up. “It’s very weird. My mother keeps on watching TV and the other day she showed me ‘Your photo has come’ and I was like ‘Read the headline to know what’s written.’ I used to get disturbed and I felt like I should explain myself,” she said.

The actress added, “If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, ‘Listen, why do you think it is like this?’ If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it.”

“Now, I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you. ‘Logo ka kaam hai bolna woh bolenge.’ No point getting affected by it. People, who write these things, are the people who will meet me nicely. I know it’s their job but I hope they sleep well,” she said.